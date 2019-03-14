New Chief Justice sworn in today

A Māori has achieved a milestone in our country's judicial history.

The first Māori Chief Justice of New Zealand was today sworn in at the Wellington Supreme Court. Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann of Ngāti Porou descent is the 13th Chief Justice since the position's inception in 1841.

Justice Winkelmann takes over from Dame Sian Elias, who was instrumental in facilitating the reconciliation ceremony at Parihaka which finally provided closure for Māori of Taranaki.

This process highlights the enormous esteem Justice Winkelmann will be held in by the legal community.

As the Chief Justice, Justice Winkleman will preside over matters in constitutional and statutory law and appeals from lower courts.

Source - stuff.co.nz

Tribal representative Rikirangi Gage of the East Coast expressed pride in the appointment and acknowledged the responsibility which came with the role.

"I take the words of my ancestor Te Kooti, "I clothe myself in the law that protects the vulnerable." For me that is a duty of the law, to offer protection to everyone, from the poor, to the homeless, to the underprivileged so that they too can receive the law's assistance."

He says, "She has her humbleness, the main thing is to sum up what she means to the judicial system. We are very humbled that this honour has been bestowed upon her."

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the new Chief Justice represents a bright sign for Māori.

"I think she's going to be a great Chief Justice. She's got a strong track record behind her. She's elevated quickly throughout the profession and into the senior ranks of the judiciary and now she's the Chief Justice. I think we can be very confident that she's going to do a good job.

"I think with Dame Sian Elias and now with Dame Helen Winkelmann, a real integration of Māori culture and kawa coming into the court system at the most senior level. And that is about recognising the two parts that make up New Zealand and it should be reflected in our courts' system. We've still got a long journey to go in terms of the treaty and treaty rights, what that means across our judicial system and our justice system generally," he says.