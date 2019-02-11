Nelson Mandela exhibition to come to Eden Park

The Mandela My Life exhibition will launch at New Zealand’s biggest stadium, Eden Park, on 13 April.

A group of officials were welcomed onto Eden Park this morning for the announcement.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Saunter says he is pleased to be able to provide such an iconic exhibition for the local community.

“To be able to showcase our facilities and engage with the local community where such a significant exhibition is groundbreaking for Eden Park.”

The exhibition will be on display in Eden Park's Hall of Legends.

Saunter says the stadium has 116 years of history and tradition which stretches back to 1981, when New Zealand was recognised by Mandela for supporting the anti-apartheid movement.

“The ‘81 apartheid test helped shaped global rugby- but also Eden Park- and Mandela himself acknowledged the influence that the protest at Eden Park in 1981 did to shape global politics but also implement change.”

Producer of Exhibitions at Museums Victoria, Emily Siddons says the exhibition shares all aspects of Mandela’s life as he connected with many countries across the globe.

“Mandela shared such a special connection with so many countries globally that really united and stood behind him in his fight for the anti-apartheid movement.

“We really wanted to create a very evocative and emotional journey throughout Mandela’s life and the history of South Africa.”

The exhibit will feature deep and rich archive images, film and sound recordings of Mandela’s speeches, original artifacts, manuscripts and writings from when the civil rights leader was in prison- along with many personal belongings.

Mandela My Life: The Official Exhibition

Saturday 13 April – Sunday 4 August

Open Daily from 10.00am

Eden Park, Entry via Gate B, Walters Road, Kingsland Auckland

Tickets on sale Tuesday 12 February at 9am from https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/