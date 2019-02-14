Nelson fires: Conditional re-entry for Pigeon Valley residents

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force are today helping residents in Pigeon Valley re-enter their homes.

They were evacuated from their homes due to the threat of the Nelson fires.

Conditional re-entry started at 8am for residents at the south end of Pigeon Valley Road and Pigeon Valley South Branch Road.

Despite the return of some families to their homes, Police are asking that they do not become complacent in an area that is now in a state of Be Prepared to Evacuate.

This state of Be Prepared to Evacuate means that at any time until further notice, you may need to re evacuate your property under urgency.

Police are urging members of the public who do not have a genuine reason to be in the area to stay out.

The massive fire in Nelson has now been burning for over a week and a state of emergency has been extended for another week.

Meanwhile, on Monday Wakefield residents evacuated from their homes were ecstatic to be able to return home.