National Touch Champs kick off in Rotorua

The National Touch Championship kicks off in Rotorua today, with the first teams to 'hit the field running' at 9.50am.

The premier touch event of the year will see grades ranging from Under 21 and Premier Open through to Over 55s, with provincial associations vying for the coveted Province of the Year title.

With the Touch World Cup getting underway in Kuala Lumpur next month, this weekend's event will serve as a prime opportunity for further training and conditioning for these athletes.

New Zealand is set to send eight teams to the worlds, with high expectations of toppling the reigning world champs, Australia, off their perch.





Māori Television will be live-streaming the 2019 Bunnings National Touch Championship taking place at Rotorua International Stadium from March 1-3, 2019.

For more information and updates, check out the official Touch NZ facebook page.