Music Video: TEEKS & Hollie Smith sing "Whakaaria Mai" for Salvation Army fundraising album

TEEKS and Hollie Smith's performance of Whakaaria Mai ('How Great Thou Art') with the Auckland Gospel Choir is the first release from the Offering, a collaboration by Aotearoa musicians and artists to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi (TEEKS) says, “The intent behind the whole project, supporting The Salvation Army, was the driving force for me. I kind of like thinking about how many people we can help by doing this.”

The Offering project is a collection of 12 gospel hymns, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army to assist those in need.

Hollie Smith says, “When people hear our version, I just want them to feel happy and uplifted and get that cool feeling when you feel all bright inside your bones.”

“Whether it’s at a hui or a tangi or any special occasion, Whakaaria Mai is a song that connects generations. I grew up with the song and we sung it at my Grandad’s tangi”, says TEEKS.

Many of the hymns were penned at times of real adversity and tragedy but have continued to bring comfort for generations.

TEEKS says, "Every time Whakaaria Mai is sung it’s always quite a heavy kaupapa or occasion and so it’s always going to be in your heart.”

These gospel hymns have now been recorded by 12 of New Zealand’s finest recording artists. Alongside this, a dozen of the country’s best painters have created an original work inspired by each one of the hymns.



Offering will be released digitally and on CD on the 26th of April, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

1. Abide With Me (1847)

LE ART

Artwork by DARRYN GEORGE

2. Amazing Grace (1779)

DAVE DOBBYN

Artwork by DICK FRIZZELL

3. Ma Te Marie (unknown, early 20th century)

Performed by STAN WALKER

Artwork by LISA REIHANA

4. His Eye is on the Sparrow (1905)

GINNY BLACKMORE

Artwork by MICHAEL HIGHT

5. Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art) (1885)

HOLLIE SMITH & TEEKS

Artwork by REUBEN PATERSON

6. Be Thou My Vision (music 1912, words 600 A.D.)

NATHAN HAINES & JONATHAN CRAYFORD

Artwork by RAY CHING

7. Precious Lord, Take My Hand (music 1844, words 1932)

KIMBRA

Artwork by SERAPHINE PICK

8. Great is thy Faithfulness (1923)

RUBY FROST

Artwork by MAX GIMBLETT

9. It is Well with My Soul (1873)

INCE HARDER & MAISEY RIKA

Artwork by JOHN WALSH

10. Lo Ta Nu’u (unknown, early 20th century)

SOL3 MIO

Artwork by LONNIE HUTCHINSON

11. Be Still My Soul (music 1899, words 1752)

TAMI NEILSON & DON MCGLASHAN

Artwork by KARL MAUGHAN

12. Doxology (1551)

RHOMBUS STRING QUARTET

Artwork by JUSTIN BOROUGHS