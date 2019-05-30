More pūtea for kura could see upgrade to science labs

School property will receive $286.8 million as part of the government plan to build new schools and classrooms. A south Auckland Māori language school is in dire need of a revamp after many attempts in the last 17 years.

Students of Te Wharekura o Manurewa hold their science subject outdoors because their classrooms aren’t compliant for chemicals.

Student Daphne Matene said, “It's different to other schools but that’s the way it is.

Despite today's budget announcement of almost $300 mil for new schools and classrooms. But who knows about this Te Wharekura o Manurewa.

Principal Mahia Nathan says, “We've been waiting for a long time for support regarding new classrooms. However, if that's the funding allocated to new buildings than that's a good sign.”

The school was moved to Manurewa Marae temporarily in 2002. 17 years later the school consists of only two classrooms for their 30 students.

Being located next to the marae is positive. But we've waited for 16 to 17 years for an outcome. Those are the concerns of our families.

Te Wharekura o Manurewa is under Te Runanganui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori who recently received $1.5 million over three years.

Te Runanganui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori representative Hohepa Campbell says, “I can't see that much funding allocated for our kids in total Māori immersion schools. I asked the Ministry of Education where the support is for our Māori students that are enrolled in Kura Kaupapa. “

Te Runanganui expected more resources and funds for teacher recruitment.

“The budget Māori students is great news, but there's no funding allocated yet to Māori education to help support our fluent Māori speaking kids.”

Only time will time whether this Kura will benefit from any budget announcements today.