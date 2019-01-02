Mokau Marae to be rebuilt through whanaungatanga

In an effort to rebuild their marae, descendants of Mokau Marae are using whanaungatanga and sports to resurrect their home from the ashes.

This is more than just a game, it's all in the name of Mokau. Over ten teams have taken part over the three sports days for the marae rebuild.

Organiser, Petina Stone says it's taken "A lot of karakia, a lot of whanaungatanga, a lot of relationships, rebuilding relationships and just having a passion for our people to rebuild our marae."

The marae was lost in an accidental fire resulting in damage to the wharekai, wharenui and ablution block.

Kaumātua Hepi Haika told Te Kāea, "This is the doorway into Whangaruru, through Mokau."

But rebuilding a kāinga always comes with its challenges. Rebuild chairman, Clive Stone says, "As we get closer to our objective the more work that comes upon us but our whānau is up for the challenge."

The marae is expected to be completed by 2020.