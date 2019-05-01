Mobilising te reo around Te Waipounamu

Anton Matthews is on a mission to get more people in the South Island speaking basic te reo Māori.

Last year he introduced free te reo lessons at his famous Christchurch eatery, Fush.

Now he's taking his classes on the road.

The classes provide an informal space for people from all cultures to take part in a two to four-hour lesson.

Matthews says it's pleasing to see the number of non-Māori wanting to learn more about Māori language and Māori culture.

He says he's had a lot of positive feedback from those who have attended his classes and looks forward to his kaupapa developing even more.