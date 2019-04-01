Moana reo Māori segment for Disney on Ice Tour

Disney's te reo Māori version of the movie Moana was such a hit with tamariki that the entertainment giant is planning to include a reo Māori segment during its Disney On Ice shows in August.

The Māori version of the movie premiered in 2017. The movie was voiced in te reo Māori by voice actors including Piripi Taylor, Jeff Ruha and Jayden Randell, who was the voice of Moana, the story's main character.

Disney On Ice New Zealand ambassador Stacey Morrison says it's an honour to have te reo Māori showcased in this way and is especially meaningful for Māori children as they get to see that their language can have international appeal.

"The original Moana movie had merged all the stories of Maui from the Pacific together", she says. "But when it was translated into Māori, the scripting of the characters was Māori and the feel of the movie as a whole was Māori as well."



She says that approach is a starting point for future projects drawing on Māori speaking roles for movies and other productions.



The Disney on Ice tour will visit Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch in August.