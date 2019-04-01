Moana to be performed in te reo Māori at Disney On Ice

For the first time ever, Disney’s Moana is coming to Aotearoa to be performed in te reo Māori at the hugely popular Disney On Ice show.

The tour will visit Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch in August and at one performance in each city the Moana segment of the show will be presented in te reo.

Te reo Māori advocate and Disney On Ice ambassador Stacey Morrison says, “The opportunity for New Zealand audiences to see Moana in te reo Māori makes me so proud that families can enjoy our unique and beautiful language in such an entertaining setting.”

Producer Nicole Feld says each section of the show was carefully selected to immerse families in an array of stories that they have grown to know and love.

“Because of its cultural significance in the Pacific and how beloved the character is here, this year, we are particularly delighted to bring the story of Moana to life for New Zealand audiences in te reo Māori for one performance in each city.”

Feld says the new production, named 'Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends', will also pay tribute to Walt Disney and the original Disney icon, Mickey Mouse.

It will also feature segments from popular productions including Finding Dory and Toy Story.

Tickets for the shows are on sale from today.

Shows:

Auckland - Spark Arena 2 – 4 August (Fri - Sun)

Hamilton – Claudelands Arena 8 – 11 August (Thu - Sun)

Christchurch – Horncastle Arena 17 - 18 August (Sat - Sun)