Missing teams' absence felt on Finals Day - Te Matatini

Despite the glee of making the top nine, the groups and spectators' thoughts are also with those who didn't make the finals.

Rain has come crashing down on the spectators here at Te Matatini ki te Ao.

But it was a surprise and shock that really hit some after top nine mainstays Waka Huia and Waihīrere missed qualifying.

That feeling was evident with the groups that made it through.

There will be another opportunity in two years for Te Waka Huia, Waihīrere and all the other groups to claim or reclaim their spots in the top nine.