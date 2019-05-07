Missing children in Napier found safe and well

Daytona and Kingston Kerehoma. Photo source: NZ Police

An 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl reported missing in Maraenui, Napier, yesterday have been found safe and well.

Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma were located by police at around 9.15am today.

The pair went missing after being last seen on Monday afternoon near Richmond School in Maraenui, police say.

Early this morning police sent out a message to the public asking for help to find the pair.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," police say.