Miss NZ shares why Māori is world’s leading indigenous culture

Miss World New Zealand has shared why she thinks Māori is the world’s leading indigenous culture during a television interview at the Miss World pageant.

The Māori Television reporter and presenter Jessica Tyson of Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi is in China at the Miss World pageant against 118 contestants from around the world.

As part of the Head to Head challenge, a television interview judged section at the competition, Tyson spoke about why she’s proud of the Māori culture.

“Back home we have doctors who are creating groundbreaking research to help thousands of people within our communities. We have sportswomen and sportsmen winning top international awards overseas. We have so many people within our communities creating small community projects who may be helping people struggling, who may be homeless for example, and so being able to use my voice to raise awareness on this creates so much positivity within my country,” she said.

“In New Zealand, there is sometimes a negative perception about indigenous people and so being able to use my voice to showcase people in a positive light is so rewarding and being able to showcase the wonderful things that they are doing.”

During the interview, she was also asked about what she wants to accomplish in the next five years.

In her answer, she said she hopes to expand her Beauty with a Purpose charity project Brave.

“Brave is all about helping young people affected by sexual violence because when I was a child I was also affected, she said.

“So far with my project, I’ve visited my home region and presented to high schools back there but when I get home from Miss World I plan to visit all of the regions within New Zealand and also eventually take my project overseas.”

The interview went live on Youtube on Friday, allowing people all over the world to watch and vote for their favourite contestant.

The contestant from each group of six contestants who receives the most public votes will move on to the second round of the Head to Head Challenge, says Tyson.

“I am going up against some girls who have hundreds and thousands of supporters and voters so I really need the help from the New Zealand public.”

Voting closes on Wednesday November 28.

There are four ways to vote: