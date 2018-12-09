Miss Cook Islands Koteka-Wiki places Top 30 in the World



Another Miss World contestant with māori heritage made top 30 in the world and was runner up for Miss Oceania. Her name is Reihana Koteka-Wiki. This year the Te Aupōuri descendant represent the Cook Islands.



One of 13 judges on the final night chooses Koteka wiki as the choice of the night. The 26-year-old was also a finalist for Talent placing 7th overall

In a Facebook post, Koteka-Wiki acknowledged the support she received from her small Nation the Cook Islands.

In the swimming sports challenge the former youth swimmer placed 3rd.

Koeta-Wiki also made top 18 for Beauty with a Purpose and was a finalist for dancers of the World. She got to showcase the unique traditional performance of the Cook Islands on the final night of competition.

“I can’t express how grateful to everyone back home [Rarotonga] all the votes and support and all the love and messages”