A mere pounamu, or a short, flat weapon made of greenstone, was stolen from Auckland Museum on 6 March 2019. Police have released photos of two males, who they believe can assist with their enquiries into the theft.

The mere's measurements are 384 x 118mm, and was removed at the time from a secure cabinet, Police say.

Police are asking the public if anyone knows these men or how to locate them, to get in touch with Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557.