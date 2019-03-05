Mayor Phil Goff to host Auckland based Matatini kapa

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is hosting a reception at the town hall with mana whenua to congratulate the performers and groups who competed at Te Matatini ki Te Ao 2019 in Wellington, and to celebrate Auckland hosting the event in 2021.

All five of the Auckland kapa who took to the stage at this year's Te Matatini competition, including national champions Ngā Tūmanako will be in attendance.

The next Te Matatini event will be held at Auckland's Eden Park in 2021.

Full report on tonight's Te Ao Māori News, 6:30pm on Māori Television.