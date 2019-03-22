Mauao Wharekura welcomes Tauranga to karakia for Ōtautahi

Te Wharekura o Mauao will hold a karakia for those killed in the Christchurch terror attack.

“Karakia today is about showing compassion, he whakaaro pai ki ngā tāngata katoa – Goodwill towards all people”, says Principal Heywood Kuka.

“It’s a call for anyone and anybody regardless of race to come together in compassion. We organised a Holi Festival which is an Indian colour ritual for spreading love through colour – Aroha o te tangata ki te tangata.”

The karakia will take place today at noon, with students to assemble together along with whānau and members of the community.

“The community are supportive, it’s during work hours but some work places are stopping work and will be attending”.

Kuka, who is an active advocate for kaupapa māori and champion of the māori language was appointed as principal of Te Wharekura o Mauao in 2018.

He has been a part of the school since its inception in 2010.