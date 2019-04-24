Mass ANZAC haka and corroboree to be performed in Perth

More than 100 Māori and Aboriginal performers are set to perform the haka and the corroboree in Perth tomorrow to pay tribute to ANZAC soldiers.

Haka For Life coordinator Leon Ruri says around 10,000 people are expected to attend the performance at Kings Park, just after the dawn service is held.

Last year Ruri organised the same event, deemed the world's first combined Māori and Aboriginal haka.

This year he wrote a new haka titled Te Whakapuakitanga or The Declaration, which will be performed.

“The message we want to get across is to honour the sacrifice of the Anzacs for our life that we’re able to have today.”

The haka will also address mental health among indigenous men.

"It's an opportunity for us to be able to acknowledge those who suffered post-traumatic stress syndrome and the suicide rates that exist among our servicemen and women," he says.

“The statistics say that we're twice as likely to die by suicide in Australia and New Zealand if we're indigenous, so this is an opportunity for us to be able connect back to our culture."

Haka For Life and the indigenous Australian group Corroboree For Life have been practising together for the last month.

Ruri says the performance will also include a soldier dressed in uniform and kaumatua.

"You'll see our wāhine come forward and do a patu display. We really want to show lots and lots of aspects in both of our cultures so you're going to see didgeridoo, tapping stick, corroboree dance, you'll see taiaha and of course see some powerful haka."

The haka will take place at Kings Park at 11am NZ time on Thursday.