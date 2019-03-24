Māori tourism job opportunities receives support from Hamilton Mayor

Hamilton mayor Andrew King backs the idea of a permanent fixture for a Māori cultural tourism destination at the Hamilton gardens that currently runs annually which will bring more recognition to Tainui and their The Haka festival in the Hamilton gardens.

“This is Tainui land, the indigenous owners of this land are Tainui. There is only one iwi here that has underlying traditional ownership of this land, traditional iwi rights to this land and that is hugely important that we work hand in hand with Tainui on this”, Mr King said.

76% of tourists who come through to Hamilton are from overseas.

Organiser Leanne Muntz says, “We want to be able to anchor visitation in Hamilton to support the region to support Māori operators, other operators.”

Haka provides traditional weaving, carving, tattooing and most importantly an experience on traditional canoes on the mighty Waikato River.

The regions only tourism venture is Waitomo caves, however, Andrew King is determined to make this initiative more if a business opportunity for Tainui.

“That's what needs to underpin it. It needs to open up to create jobs, to create prosperity not only for our region but also for our iwi”, Mr King said.

Organisers from Haka will present the initiative to the local government to make this venture permanent.