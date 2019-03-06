Māori Television face the Māori Affairs Select Committee

Māori Television came under the microscope today when its newly elected board sat with the Māori Affairs Select Committee for its annual financial review. Māori Television has never received an increase in operational funding in its 14 years.

Despite the nature of the question, the Māori language is still the priority.

Māori Affairs Select Committee member Melissa Lee prompts the question, "All of the media are using 'te reo' so how do you actually feel about that, do you think your uniqueness has lessened as a result?"

And changes have already been made that show a big difference in such a short time.

Interim CEO of Māori Television Shane Taurima says, "from that time to this month and last month in February, viewer numbers have increased online, on the linear show also and it's up by 69%. That's a huge increase. We must work cohesively but all I have to say is to let broadcasters do the broadcasting, Te Taurawhiri have their responsibilities, Te Puni Kōkiri has theirs, and Te Māngai Pāho. We all have our roles in terms of future of the language.

Taurima had this to say about having to pick up the pieces left by the last board, "it was at a time that I wasn't present and also the current chairman of the board. We have come here to answer the many questions based on a time that we both were not here. But its fine because some of the issues being raised are issues we are working out at this time."

Support has come from the minister who was asked to conduct a review by Te Puni Kōkiri, to find solutions. The Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta says "That was an issue for the old board and government to resolve because it was them that authorised this move."

To strengthen the work being done, next week the board will advertise the CEO position for Māori Television.