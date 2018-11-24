Māori sportstars shine at annual awards - Full Results

Lisa Carrington has won the Rongomaraeroa Supreme Award for 2018, as well as Senior Sportswomen of the Year. This will be Lisa's fifth year winning the Supreme Award - an unprecedented record for any category at the Māori Sports Award event.
Also among the big winners of the night were waka ama athlete Gaibriell Wainohu, para-athlete Marcus Thompson and waka ama coach Kiwi Campbell.
For Māori in World Champion Teams this year, there were 49 Māori elite athletes who represent 28 iwi across Aotearoa.
Here's the full list of tonight's winners:
Māori Umpire Referee -
Glen Jackson
Māori Sports Administrator -
John Devonshire & Doreen Jensen
Māori Sportsperson with a Disability -
Marcus Thompson
Māori Sports Team -
Joelle King & Amanda Landers Murphy
Māori Sports Coach -
Kiwi Campbell
Skills Active Sports Awards Scholarship -
Raiha Ensor
Māori Sports Awards Scholarships from Manukau Institute of Technology -
Pashyn-Shaye Kahui & Patience Atitoa
Māori in World Champion Teams award winners -
Girls Rugby Sevens - NZ Youth Summer Olympics Gold Medal Winners
NZ Netball Fast5 World Series Champions
Black Ferns Sevens - 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup
Waka Ama - 2018 IVF Va’a World Sprint Champions
Waka Ama - Elite Women Māori - 2018 World V6 500, IVF Va’a World Sprint Champions
Individual Māori World Champions -
Lisa Carrington
Gaibriell Waitohu
Jo Pikia
Shannon McIlroy
Teneka Hyndman
Marama Te Manawa Elkington
Marcus Thompson
Rora Elliott
Junior Māori Sportwoman -
Gaibriell Wainohu
Junior Māori Sportsman of the Year -
Lewis Clareburt
Senior Māori Sportswoman of the Year -
Lisa Carrington
Senior Māori Sportsman of the Year -
Sam Gaze
Supreme Award -
Lisa Carrington