Māori sportstars shine at annual awards - Full Results

Lisa Carrington has won the Rongomaraeroa Supreme Award for 2018, as well as Senior Sportswomen of the Year. This will be Lisa's fifth year winning the Supreme Award - an unprecedented record for any category at the Māori Sports Award event.

Also among the big winners of the night were waka ama athlete Gaibriell Wainohu, para-athlete Marcus Thompson and waka ama coach Kiwi Campbell.

For Māori in World Champion Teams this year, there were 49 Māori elite athletes who represent 28 iwi across Aotearoa.

Here's the full list of tonight's winners :

Māori Umpire Referee -

Glen Jackson

Māori Sports Administrator -

John Devonshire & Doreen Jensen

Māori Sportsperson with a Disability -

Marcus Thompson

Māori Sports Team -

Joelle King & Amanda Landers Murphy

Māori Sports Coach -

Kiwi Campbell

Skills Active Sports Awards Scholarship -

Raiha Ensor

Māori Sports Awards Scholarships from Manukau Institute of Technology -

Pashyn-Shaye Kahui & Patience Atitoa

Māori in World Champion Teams award winners -

Girls Rugby Sevens - NZ Youth Summer Olympics Gold Medal Winners

NZ Netball Fast5 World Series Champions

Black Ferns Sevens - 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup

Waka Ama - 2018 IVF Va’a World Sprint Champions

Waka Ama - Elite Women Māori - 2018 World V6 500, IVF Va’a World Sprint Champions

Individual Māori World Champions -

Lisa Carrington

Gaibriell Waitohu

Jo Pikia

Shannon McIlroy

Teneka Hyndman

Marama Te Manawa Elkington

Marcus Thompson

Rora Elliott

Junior Māori Sportwoman -

Gaibriell Wainohu

Junior Māori Sportsman of the Year -

Lewis Clareburt

Senior Māori Sportswoman of the Year -

Lisa Carrington

Senior Māori Sportsman of the Year -

Sam Gaze

Supreme Award -

Lisa Carrington