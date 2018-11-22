Māori programming success at 2018 NZTV Awards

It's been a huge night for Māori programming across the small screens of Aotearoa, with a variety of shows taking home awards from the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards.

The Best Reo Programme award went to Scottie Productions for their Waka Huia feature on te reo Māori expert, Timoti Karetu.

Winning two awards, Great Southern Film & Television’s RNZ documentary NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka were named Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme and NZ On Air Best Documentary. Great Southern Film &Television also won Best Original Reality Series for The Casketeers.

Anika Moa won the award for Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment for her role as the host of Anika Moa: Unleashed S1 which screened on Māori Television and TVNZ on Demand. Māori Television also won the Best Live Event Coverage category for the ANZAC Dawn Service 2018.

Veteran broadcaster Tini Molyneux was honoured this evening with the 2018 Legend Award presented to her by her former newsroom colleague Judy Bailey.

In total, 26 categories were awarded at the Gala Ceremony held at Auckland’s Civic Theatre. Another 13 Craft Awards were also given out earlier this month.

The full list of winners announced tonight is as follows:

NZ On Air Best Web Series

Baby Mama’s Club

Culture Factory (TVNZ On Demand)

Hanelle Harris, Mia Teirney Henry

Best Children’s Programme

Thunderbirds Are Go

Pukeko Pictures & ITV Studios (TVNZ On Demand)

Richard Taylor, Stuart McAra, Sharon Lark, Estelle Hughes, Giles Ridge

Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme

NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McRae, Annabelle Lee

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme

Waka Huia – Timoti Karetu

Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)

Ngahuia Wade, Megan Douglas, Whatanui Flavell

Best Live Event Coverage

ANZAC Dawn Service 2018

Māori Television

Wayne Leonard, Brendon Butt

Monstavision Best Sports Programme

No Regrets

Sky Network Television

Bevan Sanson, Brian Hitchcock, Dave Earl, Nick Quail, Clinton Grey, Howard Dunn

Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Felicity Morgan-Rhind

Topp Country S3

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama

Peter Salmon

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

NZ On Air Best Factual Series

Coast New Zealand

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Anna Lynch

Best Current Affairs Programme

Stuff Circuit

Stuff

Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold

Best Pasifika Programme

Tales Of Time – Coconet TV

Tikilounge Productions

Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma

Best Lifestyle Programme

Topp Country S3

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)

Arani Cuthbert, Felicity Morgan-Rhind

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Jono & Ben

Three

Bronwynn Bakker

Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment

Anika Moa

Anika Moa: Unleashed S1

Rogue Productions Ltd (Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand)

Best Original Reality Series

The Casketeers

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard

Stage & Screen Best Format Reality Series

My Kitchen Rules NZ S3

Seven Productions NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Simon Fleming

NZ On Air Best Documentary

NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka

Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)

Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McRae, Annabelle Lee

Best News Coverage

1 News

TVNZ

Tati Urale

Reporter of the Year

Jehan Casinader

Sunday

TVNZ

Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs

Mike McRoberts

Newshub

Three

Best Actor

Rick Donald

800 Words S3

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)

Huawei Mate20 Best Actress

Antonia Prebble

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Westside S3

South Pacific Pictures

Mark Beesley, Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin (Three)

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Carmen J Leonard

Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year

Hayley Holt (TVNZ Breakfast)

Legend Award

Tini Molyneux

Winners previously awarded at the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland are :

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Toby Longbottom

The Valley

Stuff Circuit

Best Editing: Drama

Cushla Dillon, Paul Maxwell

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Huawei Mate20 Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Clayton Carpinter & Richard Harling

Topp Country

Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Director: Multi Camera

Marcus Kennedy

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series, Hamilton

Sky Network Television

Best Cinematographer: Drama

David Paul

The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Ben Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Chris Sinclair – Images and Sound

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Resolve

Karl Steven

Screentime (TVNZ 1)

Best Post Production Design

Alana Cotton (Colourist) - Images and Sound

Wanted S2

Matchbox Pictures (Three)

Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design

Miro Harré

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Best Costume Design

Katrina Hodge

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Best Makeup Design

Susie Glass, Jacqueline Leung, Joe Whelan

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)

Huawei Mate20 Best Script: Comedy

Alice Snedden

Funny Girls

Three

Best Script: Drama

Pip Hall, Philip Smith

The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?

Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)

Māori Television congratulates all of tonight's winners. #MATE20NZTVA