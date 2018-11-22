Māori programming success at 2018 NZTV Awards

It's been a huge night for Māori programming across the small screens of Aotearoa, with a variety of shows taking home awards from the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards.
The Best Reo Programme award went to Scottie Productions for their Waka Huia feature on te reo Māori expert, Timoti Karetu.
Winning two awards, Great Southern Film & Television’s RNZ documentary NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka were named Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme and NZ On Air Best Documentary. Great Southern Film &Television also won Best Original Reality Series for The Casketeers.
Anika Moa won the award for Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment for her role as the host of Anika Moa: Unleashed S1 which screened on Māori Television and TVNZ on Demand. Māori Television also won the Best Live Event Coverage category for the ANZAC Dawn Service 2018.
Veteran broadcaster Tini Molyneux was honoured this evening with the 2018 Legend Award presented to her by her former newsroom colleague Judy Bailey.
Read more:
- Record Māori programmes up for NZTV Awards
- Tini Molyneux receives Television Legend award
- NZTV 2018 Award finalists announced - Full List
In total, 26 categories were awarded at the Gala Ceremony held at Auckland’s Civic Theatre. Another 13 Craft Awards were also given out earlier this month.
The full list of winners announced tonight is as follows:
NZ On Air Best Web Series
Baby Mama’s Club
Culture Factory (TVNZ On Demand)
Hanelle Harris, Mia Teirney Henry
Best Children’s Programme
Thunderbirds Are Go
Pukeko Pictures & ITV Studios (TVNZ On Demand)
Richard Taylor, Stuart McAra, Sharon Lark, Estelle Hughes, Giles Ridge
Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme
NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McRae, Annabelle Lee
Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme
Waka Huia – Timoti Karetu
Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)
Ngahuia Wade, Megan Douglas, Whatanui Flavell
Best Live Event Coverage
ANZAC Dawn Service 2018
Māori Television
Wayne Leonard, Brendon Butt
Monstavision Best Sports Programme
No Regrets
Sky Network Television
Bevan Sanson, Brian Hitchcock, Dave Earl, Nick Quail, Clinton Grey, Howard Dunn
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Felicity Morgan-Rhind
Topp Country S3
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama
Peter Salmon
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
NZ On Air Best Factual Series
Coast New Zealand
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Anna Lynch
Best Current Affairs Programme
Stuff Circuit
Stuff
Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold
Best Pasifika Programme
Tales Of Time – Coconet TV
Tikilounge Productions
Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma
Best Lifestyle Programme
Topp Country S3
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Arani Cuthbert, Felicity Morgan-Rhind
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Jono & Ben
Three
Bronwynn Bakker
Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment
Anika Moa
Anika Moa: Unleashed S1
Rogue Productions Ltd (Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand)
Best Original Reality Series
The Casketeers
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Anna Lynch, Susan Leonard
Stage & Screen Best Format Reality Series
My Kitchen Rules NZ S3
Seven Productions NZ Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Simon Fleming
NZ On Air Best Documentary
NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka
Great Southern Film & Television (RNZ)
Adrian Stevanon, Mihingarangi Forbes, Carmen J Leonard, Colin McRae, Annabelle Lee
Best News Coverage
1 News
TVNZ
Tati Urale
Reporter of the Year
Jehan Casinader
Sunday
TVNZ
Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs
Mike McRoberts
Newshub
Three
Best Actor
Rick Donald
800 Words S3
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 1)
Huawei Mate20 Best Actress
Antonia Prebble
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
Westside S3
South Pacific Pictures
Mark Beesley, Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin (Three)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Carmen J Leonard
Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year
Hayley Holt (TVNZ Breakfast)
Legend Award
Tini Molyneux
Winners previously awarded at the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland are:
Best Editing: Documentary/Factual
Toby Longbottom
The Valley
Stuff Circuit
Best Editing: Drama
Cushla Dillon, Paul Maxwell
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Huawei Mate20 Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual
Clayton Carpinter & Richard Harling
Topp Country
Diva Productions (TVNZ 1)
Best Director: Multi Camera
Marcus Kennedy
HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series, Hamilton
Sky Network Television
Best Cinematographer: Drama
David Paul
The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Ben Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Mike Bayliss, Chris Sinclair – Images and Sound
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Resolve
Karl Steven
Screentime (TVNZ 1)
Best Post Production Design
Alana Cotton (Colourist) - Images and Sound
Wanted S2
Matchbox Pictures (Three)
Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design
Miro Harré
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Best Costume Design
Katrina Hodge
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Best Makeup Design
Susie Glass, Jacqueline Leung, Joe Whelan
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films (TVNZ 2)
Huawei Mate20 Best Script: Comedy
Alice Snedden
Funny Girls
Three
Best Script: Drama
Pip Hall, Philip Smith
The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love?
Great Southern Film & Television (TVNZ 1)
Māori Television congratulates all of tonight's winners. #MATE20NZTVA