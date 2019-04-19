Māori musicians to perform at 2019 Royal Easter Show

A star-studded line up of Māori musicians are set to perform at the annual Royal Easter Show in Auckland from tonight onwards.

Laughton Kora, Jason Kerrison (Opshop) and Tiki Taane will be entertaining the crowds over the long weekend.

Opshop’s Kerrison says he is now focussed on his solo career and will perform on Saturday, April 20 from 8pm. Laughton Kora will take the stage on Sunday.

Straight after the Easter Show performances, Tiki Taane will be preparing for his Australian tour where he is set to perform in 10 cities around the country this May.

Last year, Sons of Zion were one of the headliners for the Easter Show:

The annual Royal Easter Show is a free event which has been held for more than 175 years.

The free entry means that more families can enjoy performances from some of Aotearoa's top musicians, as well as watch the other popular Easter Show mainstays like the Strongman and Lumberjack competitions, the Freestyle Motorcross tricks and of course, the nightly fireworks displays.

This year’s show has already kicked off with a number of excited patrons swarming to the event for day one.

For more info on the Easter Show, check out their facebook page.