Māori Media Shift - Tūranga FM

Matai Smith, station manager at Tūranga FM, talks about how they're responding to changes in the media landscape.

Te Puni Kōkiri is currently reviewing feedback received for the Māori Media Sector Shift which will explore how radio, television and online te reo and Māori content will be delivered in the future.

Matai Smith says, “If there is more funding for iwi radio that'll be great because we've already started to use cameras to broadcast some of our content not only through radio but through multiple platforms.”

With regard to the digital shift, Matai Smith says, “Some of my relations in this sector say we need to stay true to radio. Yes, we are staying true to radio, but we're also reaching out to embrace technology, for them to go hand-in-hand.”

Expressing his thoughts on Māori media today, Matai Smith says “Let's not follow Pākehā or mainstream, let's ensure that the essence of the movement is Māori so let's maintain a Māori perspective with a Māori style. Tūranga FM is a voice for the community, Te Reo Māori is the top priority, and it’s only right for Te Reo Māori to be the foundation of this broadcasting station.”

With the review currently underway, Smiths says, “We're waiting for Te Puni Kōkiri and the Government to complete their review, perhaps then we will see the way forward, if there are positives we won't object, but if we see some things that perhaps aren't right then Tūranga FM will deliberately challenge those. I think there are benefits in analysing what we do”, says Smith.