Māori Labour candidate aims to reduce suicides in South Auckland

The Labour Party has named Te Rata Hikairo (Ngāpuhi) as their local body candidate for the Counties Manukau DHB electorate.

Hikairo has been part of the Counties Manukau community since childhood. Now 30, he has put his name forward for the the 2019 election.

"There was a selection for candidates, now we can tell the people who they can vote for at the Counties Manukau DHB elections," he says, "I am lucky to be one of the seven who was chosen yesterday."

Hikairo has been working with youth, Māori wardens and whānau at Manurewa Marae for about a decade.

"I've worked in suicide prevention. I've been working with this community for a long time. This work with the DHB is new to me but I have always been about South Auckland."

"My main goal if elected is to support our LGBTQI+ whānau and give help to all people who may be suicidal and [show] that it's okay to ask for help"

"In October of last year, my cousin committed suicide, that was the same for another one of my relations, so I'm standing for my family."

The Counties Manukau covers half a million people, with many from overseas and 21% Māori.

"The budget is $1.5 billion and because there are half a million people living in South Auckland, this is NZ's largest city. That money needs to be spent well."

"Vote, vote, vote it would be nice to vote Labour but the main thing is to vote for the mayor, the local body and the DHB. It's important that Māori vote."

Voting papers will be sent out in August for the local body elections.