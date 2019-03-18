The Māori Kitchen's koha for Christchurch

The Māori KItchen staff - Photo from Hangi Master facebook page

The newly established Māori Kitchen in Auckland's CBD is inviting the public to join them this Friday 22 March to pay respects to the Muslim whānau who were affected by the Christchurch terror attach last Friday.

In a Facebook post the Hangi Master said that all funds raised from any meal brought between 12 and 2pm will go to the affected Mosques in Christchurch.

The post reads, "The mosque is a sacred place similar to our many marae around the country."

For Māori, kai is also a form of healing.

"Kai means more than simply food. It means to nourish, to feed the body and the mind and the soul. To share food in any culture is a sacred thing."

A karakia will be held at 12:15pm to commemorate those that have fallen and to strengthen their families.

The Māori Kitchen had its official opening on Monday 11 March and is Auckland’s first in-ground hāngī café that is open to the public seven days a week.

The menu features traditional hāngi, breakfast wraps, hāngi pies, and gourmet hāngi sandwiches.

Rewi Spraggon has been traveling up and down the country from festival to festival, with his food trailer, delivering delicious hāngi to New Zealanders and now that he has officially opened his new kitchen he has his sights set on opening more throughout New Zealand.