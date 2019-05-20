Māori King to meet the Pope

King Tuheitia Pōtatu Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu is about to make his way to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

The visit has been confirmed by the Kiingitanga office.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties between the Catholic Church and the Kiingitanga.

It will be the second time the Kiingitanga has met with the Catholic Church since Dame Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kahu in the 1970s.

Kingi Tuheitia and Te Makau Ariki, along with a small delegation, will arrive in Roma, Italy, later this week.