The Māori King buries his youngest sister Manawa

Karanga echoed from the kuia of Waikato at the base of Taupiri as the Kīngitanga clear the way for the whānau pani to take Manawa to her resting place. PHOTO/KAWE ROES

Tributes and love for the Māori King and his whānau flowed from the orator's bench at the service for his youngest sister, Te Manawanui Amanda Clarkson, at Wāhi Pā in Huntly yesterday morning.

Clarkson passed in Australia last week, aged 55.

It was a final act of love from a brother for his sister according to Archdeacon to the Kīngitanga, Rev. Ngira Simmonds, "Kīngi Tuheitia requested and sent for Manawa so she may come home and lay at home".

Clarkson's eldest son, Daniel Taupari Paki, who lives in Australia, says, "She was raised by Tauwhare and Papara in Taihape.

"She moved to Australia when she was 16 where she lived in Woomera (near Adelaide).

"Mum meet my father Peter in Elizabeth Fields...and they were married in 1984...they would have been married 35 years next month."

LIVE STREAM: Tangihanga for the Māori kings youngest sister at Wāhi Pā in Huntly.

Whānau pani take Te Manawanui to her resting place on Mt. Taupiri in the Waikato. PHOTO/KAWE ROES.

Before being laid to rest at Taupiri, Rev Ngira Simmonds, Rev. Diana Tana and a warrior escorted the casket to the wharenui, Tāne-i-te-pupuke, before leaving Wāhi Pā to a haka from the children of Rākaumangamanga School.

Te Manawanui is survived by her husband Peter and their seven children and three grandsons.