Māori to have say on Rotorua lakefront redevelopment

$40mil will be poured into a Rotorua Lakefront redevelopment project, with costs shared by Rotorua Lakes Council and the government through the Provincial Growth Fund.

Te Komiti Nui o Ngāti Whakaue and Tūhourangi are working with council on the proposal and have also shaped the proposed plan for the Redwood Forest.

That project is also worth millions of dollars.

“Having that working group...has been a real pleasing thing for council and we can hear what the people would like down there,” says councillor Trevor Maxwell.

Local businesses see potential economic benefits in the idea.

Rima Teroi-Vainerere, who works at CBK, a bar and restaurant close to the lakefront, likes the new idea.

“Anything to develop Rotorua is a good idea as long as it’s beneficial to us. [Restaurant area] 'Eat Street' is right on the waterfront itself- it looks like a really good idea for us,” says Teroi-Vainerere.

However, concerns were raised over a lack of parking.

“Especially in the morning, we have workers that come through and the parking lots are just full with workers cars so there is no access for tourists and public to actually park up and enjoy Eat Street,” says Teroi-Vaunerere.