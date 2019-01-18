Māori faith stalwart Wally Hayward dies

Māori Christian stalwart Pastor Wally Hayward of Ngāpuhi has died aged 84 years old. Pastor Hayward passed away Wednesday 16th of January after a stroke.

Hayward became manager of United Māori Missions (UMM) Gillies Ave hostel in Epsom during the early 1960s.

The inter-denominational organisation, which began as the Presbyterian Maori Mission in the early 1900s, ran trades training for young rural Māori men and women at hostels in Auckland and around the country.

United Māori Missions chair Shona Pink-Martin says many of the young people eventually married.

"As a result, Hayward, along with his cohort, founded the Māori Evangelical Fellowship (MEF) in the mid 60s, which was the fastest growing church in the country at the time."

Hayward also ministered in prison chaplaincy for 33 years at Paremoremo and Mt Eden prisons, having only retired two years ago.

Hayward was pastor of Māngere MEF till his passing.

Secretary of Māngere MEF, Kathy Eruera says one of his constant sayings was that he would "never give up serving the Lord until his toes were pointing upwards”.

He is survived by three children and many mokopuna.



He is lying in state at the Roskill Evangelical Church, Mt Roskill.



His burial service will be held tomorrow morning at 10am before he is laid to rest at Māngere Lawn Cemetery.