Māori Business Leader Awards celebrate 15 years

Tonight the University of Auckland is hosting the 15th annual Auckland Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards, celebrating Māori success in the business sector at the Old Government House in Auckland from 6pm.
Minister of Māori Development Nanania Mahuta will be amongst the attendees tonight where seven awards are up for grabs in the categories of youth, entrepreneurship, governance and leadership.
Previous winners include Erima Henare, Dame Kiri te Kanawa, Ella Henry, Jamie Tuuta, Maruhaeremuri Nihoniho, and Lisa Carrington.
Te Ao Māori News will have a list of all the winners available online Saturday 10th May, 10am, including:
- Dame Mira Szászy Māori Alumni Award.
- Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi Māori i ngā mahi Pakihi - Young Māori Business Leader Award.
- Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rakahinonga Māori - Māori Entrepreneurial Leader Award.
- Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Wahine Māori i ngā mahi Pakihi - Māori Woman Business Leader Award.
- Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Whakahaere Māori - Maori Governance Leader Award.
- Te Tohu Kairangi mō te Kaiārahi Pakihi Māori - Outstanding Māori Business Leader Award.
- Te Tohu Kairangi mō te Pakihi Māori Ihorei - Outstanding Māori Business Leadership Award.