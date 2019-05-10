Māori Business Leader Awards celebrate 15 years

Tonight the University of Auckland is hosting the 15th annual Auckland Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards, celebrating Māori success in the business sector at the Old Government House in Auckland from 6pm.

Minister of Māori Development Nanania Mahuta will be amongst the attendees tonight where seven awards are up for grabs in the categories of youth, entrepreneurship, governance and leadership.

Previous winners include Erima Henare, Dame Kiri te Kanawa, Ella Henry, Jamie Tuuta, Maruhaeremuri Nihoniho, and Lisa Carrington.

Te Ao Māori News will have a list of all the winners available online Saturday 10th May, 10am, including: