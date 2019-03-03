Māori artist to showcase unique sculptures on Waiheke Island

Twenty-nine artist from across New Zealand has come together to create sculptures on Auckland's Waiheke Island as part of the Sculpture on the Gulf art exhibition.

Of the twenty-nine artist, seven of them are Māori.

Many of the sculptures on show represent prominent times of the artist life.

For one, Anton Forde, his is a representation of the peace movement that was led by the Parihaka prophets Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi.

He says the tohu of the raukura he designed has been a part of a vision he has been holding onto for a few years now and is happy to see it come to life.

Kauri Hawkins of Ngāti Porou has also created his very own signpost with various ways of how people pronounce his name Kauri.

He says the idea behind the design is to illustrate the Kauri tree and the mispronunciation of his name.

“Growing up in school it was quite comical to wait for a teacher to pronounce my name. It was either Cowrie or it was Cody.”

The exhibition will be available to the public from March 1 and will run until March 24.