Manurewa road rage captured on camera

Footage of the incident at 319 Great South Road Mobil (Source: BroCam/Facebook)

Footage of a dangerous road rage incident at a Manurewa petrol station has been shared widely on social media and police are looking to speak with any witnesses to the shocking events.

The footage shows an altercation between a man and a group of people at a Mobil station on Great South Road in Manurewa shortly before 9pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle is seen driving erratically, running into a man on the forecourt at speed before hitting another stationary car at a pump station.

Further footage shows the damaged car stuck on a verge while angry bystanders confront the driver. Police are seen attending the incident and taking the man into custody.

Inspector Adam Pyne, Area Commander, Counties Manukau Central says police are making enquiries and will review CCTV footage to try to build a fuller picture of the events leading up to the incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed what happened prior to the incident, or anyone with footage of the entire incident, is urged to contact Counties Manukau Station on (09) 261 1300,” says Pyne.