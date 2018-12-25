Māngere resident serves free Christmas kai for community

Māngere resident Faye Marie has been working hard this Christmas Day to prepare a free traditional Cook Island Christmas kai for her community.

As a volunteer and kaitiaki of Favona Pātaka, an open pantry offering free food to those in need, helping others is part of her daily routine.

“My passion is serving the people,” she said in a recent Facebook post.

She told Rereātea reporters that tonight's menu includes raw fish, pork, chicken, coleslaw, chop suey and doughnuts.

Marie has also been honoured for her service to the community after offering free furniture, bikes, clothes, shoes, drinks and food at the Māngere Community Centre last Sunday.

The dinner starts tonight starts at 6pm and will go ahead no matter the weather, says Marie.

More to come.