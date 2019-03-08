Man sought after unprovoked hammer attack in Auckland CBD

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to their queries (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing to the public to assist their investigation into an incident where a man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Auckland Central yesterday.

The incident took place around 8.50am on Wednesday morning when the victim was sitting on a bench near the corner of Lorne Street and Rutland Street outside the Auckland Central Library.

An unknown man came from behind and assaulted the victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene by running up Rutland Street towards Mayoral Drive.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious head injuries and is now reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have released a CCTV image of an individual they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says this is an alarming incident.

"This was a shocking, unprovoked and cowardly attack on a victim who was unaware and attacked from behind. We want to find the dangerous offender who was responsible for this vicious attack and hold them to account.

“We believe the person in this image can help our investigation and we need your help to identify them,” says Baldwin.

Anyone with information or any members of the public who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.