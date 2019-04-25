Man shot in Karāpiro cafe

Police are seeking information from the public after a man was shot in Karāpiro this morning.

The incident happened just after 9am on Tirau Road at Karāpiro Cafe and Gifts.

A Caucasian male in his 50s or 60s has entered the shop and shot a man working there.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations says the victim received moderate injuries and has been transported to hospital.

However, more recent reports say the individual is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's high dependency unit.

Police believe the offender left the scene in a white or light coloured older model vehicle which was being driven by a female.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Waikato Police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.