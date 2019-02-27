Man injured, serious incident in Chch

A man has been injured in a serious incident last night in Christchurch.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says the man, who was wanted by Police, failed to stop on Breezes Road, Shirley, about 7.20pm.

The vehicle was spiked and came to a stop on Eveleyn Couzins Avenue, Richmond.

Police say the man presented a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, and fired at Police.

Police returned fire and the offender was shot in the lower body, and Police immediately issued first aid.

The offender was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries and is now under armed Police guard at the hospital.

Police staff involved in the incident are receiving support, Superintendent Price says "Our Police staff come to work every day to ensure the safety of the public and no officer should ever be put in this position."

Further updates are expected today.