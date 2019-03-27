Man dies from stab wounds in Chch

A 54-year-old man has died from stab wounds after a standoff with armed police in Christchurch this morning.

Following a tipoff from the public, a search warrant was executed at a St Martins property where police discovered a cache of firearms.

Police located the man after a car was stopped by police in the Richmond Park area about 12.30am this morning.

The Police Negotiation Team spoke with the man for several hours. The Eagle helicopter and armed offenders squad members were also at the scene.

At around 3.40am police approached the vehicle and discovered the man critically injured with what appeared to be a stab wound. A knife was located in the vehicle.

Police are now investigating whether the dead man had any link to the March 15 mosque attacks.