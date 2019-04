The man who appeared in the Tauranga High Court today charged for the murder of 17-month-old Sadie Leigh Gardner has been named.

Adrian Collin Clancy aged 39, was arrested yesterday following a nearly month-long investigation.

Baby Sadie-Leigh was flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital and died on March 29 as a result of serious head injuries.

Clancy will reappear in the High Court in Tauranga on May 22.