Man charged after West Auckland firearms incident

A 26-year-old man has been charged in relation to wilful damage and presenting a firearm after an incident in Glen Eden on Wednesday.

Residents in Glen Eden were on edge after reports of a possible gunshot being fired in the area.

At least two schools were in temporary lock-down following the incident and cordons were put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Local resident Connie Dou Nopera, of Te Aupouri and Ngāti Tautahi, says she was walking towards a second-hand store near the property at around 10am when police started approaching.

Nopera told Te Ao she heard that a man and woman were arguing at the property and there was a gun involved.

Police say they conducted a number of enquiries since Wednesday to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon,” police said in a statement.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.