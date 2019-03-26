Major tā moko exhibition opens in Australia

Credit: National Gallery of Australia.

A major Tā Moko exhibition has opened at the National Gallery of Australia, tracing the artform from its traditional beginnings through to the present day.

The Māori Markings: Tā Moko exhibition began in Canberra over the weekend and will run until 25 August.

The exhibition, which is supported by Toi Māori Aotearoa and the NZ High Commission, displays carvings, nineteenth-century prints, paintings and contemporary photography to illustrate the Māori experience of the artform.

Portraits in the exhibition span the past 250 years and include early images of rangatira and kuia in addition to contemporary examples of tā moko.

As this exhibition begins, another in Auckland, focused on wāhine with moko, is set to close tomorrow.

The Te Kuia Moko – Women with Moko exhibition which opened earlier this month at the Depot Artspace in Devonport features 34 prints of kuia with traditional moko kauae taken from original paintings by artist Harry Sangl painted in the early 1970s.