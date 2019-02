Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui have dedicated today's performance to three pou who passed away in 2018; Dr Morehu Ngatoko, Waiwhakaata Tangitu and Wiparata Ngatoko.

Making their fifth appearance at the Te Matatini national competition, Ngāti Ranginui say their mission is to rebuild, sustain and maintain the pride and integrity of Ngāti Ranginui iwi and Takitimu waka.

They also say their performance was about reasserting their 'Ngāti Ranginui-tanga'.