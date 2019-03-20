Maimoa support Ōtautahi with national anthem

PHOTO/PUKANA

Maimoa Music have sent their aroha to Muslim New Zealanders, sharing a stirring waiata on social media to tautoko those affected by the Christchurch terrorist attack.

The group, who released the hit song Wairua in 2017, shared their version of the NZ national anthem in a show of solidarity with the victims of the tragedy.

VIDEO/TAWAROA KAWANA: Singing their version of the New Zealand National anthem in te reo Māori.

One of the Maimoa band members, Tawaroa Kawana, says he hopes the rendition expresses the group's thoughts, feelings and emotions, "to the keep the country together".

"This was actually part of our PAO for Pukana [TV show] but I had this recording on my phone and thought it was appropriate to post it up in support of Ōtautahi, Christchurch."

In Tawaroa's post on social media, he said "Manaakitia mai, Aotearoa! We stand with you our Muslim brothers and sisters! As-salāmu ʿalaykum".