Mahuta commends Hauraki housing project

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta has congratulated Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki after the iwi-based health and wellness provider completed their housing repairs project in the Hauraki region.

“I am pleased to see seven homes have been repaired for Hauraki whānau so they will live in warm, dry and secure homes,” says Mahuta.

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki received $110,000 of Māori Housing Network funding last September, allowing them to repair the seven homes, conduct repair assessments on another ten homes and run maintenance workshops for local whānau.

Mahuta says she is pleased to see initiatives that are committed to improving the standard of living for Māori.

“Repairs projects funded through the Māori Housing Network assist Māori home-owners by encouraging good repair and maintenance practices and empower rōpū Māori and whānau to take ownership of the quality of their housing.

“Housing developments and repairs have significant potential to improve the social, cultural, economic and environmental well-being of all our Māori communities,” says Mahuta.