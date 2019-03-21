Legendary US singer Aaron Neville sends aroha to Aotearoa

Legendary American musician Aaron Neville of the Neville Brothers has sent a message of aroha to the people of Aotearoa to show his compassion for those affected by last Friday's events.

In the video, wife Sarah Friedman stands with her arms resting on Neville's shoulders while he sits ready at the keyboard. The couple make a departure from their usual Q&A Facebook live session to share a special message for fans in Aotearoa.

"Given the tragedy this week in New Zealand and we know there's a lot of fans that have been tuning in from New Zealand," says Friedman. "Aaron wanted to send a special message and sing a song for you guys."

Neville then shares a memory of singing with Māori on past visits to Aotearoa as he introduces the waiata.

"This song me and my brothers, the Neville Brothers, sang for the Māori in New Zealand a few years ago, with Moana and the Moa Hunters."

"So, it goes like this.." he says, as he then proceeds to give a heartfelt rendition of 'How Great Thou Art '.

He ends by saying, "People of New Zealand, love from Freville Farm."

Freville Farm is where the couple lives in upstate New York.

Husband and wife, Aaron Neville and Sarah Friedman. (Source: Facebook).