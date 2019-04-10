Legal framework set for gun buyback

Police Minister Stuart Nash has released a Supplementary Order Paper outlining a legal framework for the gun buyback.

This will occur if Parliament passes the third reading of the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Bill that is currently before the House.

The Minister says independent advisors will develop the price list for approval by Cabinet. A separate expert panel of advisors will be established to determine fair compensation for high-value firearms.

The Minister says the regulations are expected to be considered by Cabinet in May.