The last Te Arawa B Company veteran commemorates Anzac Day

Te Arawa veterans were present at the Anzac Dawn Services that took place this morning in the Bay of Plenty.

Many families gathered in Muruika at Te Papaiouru Marae to pay respects to those soldiers who fought and died in war.

Amongst the young and the old was the very last veteran from the 28th Māori Battalion B Company, Bom Gillies.

The 28th Māori Battalion was part of the 2nd New Zealand division during World War ІІ.

The Māori Battalion was divided into five companies, four rifle companies (A, B, C, and D) which were organised along tribal lines and one headquarters company which consisted of soldiers from all parts of Māoridom.

Today’s dawn service will be followed by another service at the Waikite Rugby Club.

