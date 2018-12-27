Kuia calls for community support to recover stolen items

An Auckland woman is calling for support from the community to recover precious items stolen from her home yesterday.

Freda Donna was out with her mokopuna on Wednesday afternoon when her home in Papatoetoe was burgled.

Items stolen included pounamu, jewellery, clothing, perfume and a battery for her breathing machine.

She told Te Kāea she needs the machine to breathe at night and if the power goes out she has to travel.

"I have a respiratory disease and so when I sleep I go on the Bipap to help me breathe, she says.

"If the power goes off I can hook the battery up for eight hours. If I go anywhere with no power I can hook the battery up."

Donna, who works at a kohanga reo in Māngere East, is asking for the public to help find the battery.

“If anyone on the streets if Papatoetoe see it lying anywhere or someone tries to pawn it off please, please think about me.. or just drop to police station. You cannot buy them in this country and they are very expensive,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

The machine is valued at more than NZ$700, according to the manufacturer's website.

Donna says the pounamu taken from inside her jewellery box included a necklace given to her for her 50th birthday as well as a set she got during her first time travelling overseas.

She said police visited the home today to collect fingerprints and the investigation is ongoing.