Korean duo embrace Māori culture through music

A Korean musical couple is using their love for music to connect with Māori culture. The social media sensations are gracing the internet with some of Māoridom's best-loved songs.

"I think te reo Māori and Korean, the vowels are quite the same so I try to use that a lot," says Ashley Chung.

The pair say the music came from wanting to connect more to the Māori culture.

Husband, Daniel Chung says, "When we got married and Ashley moved to New Zealand I wanted to teach her a bit of New Zealand culture but I realised I didn't know much so I thought 'why don't we try singing a song in Māori?'"

The musicians are learning a lot through making their Māori-inspired music videos

"We are learning about Māori culture and we really wanted to know what people actually think because we're foreigners, we don't actually get it clearly," says Ashley.

They practice for two days to ensure their pronunciation of te reo Māori is correct.

"it depends on how much we practice really and also how confident I am with the phrasing and the pronunciation. Sometimes I would pronounce something wrong, like I realise 'T' is more 'da' not 'ta' so I try and get that correct."

The duo hope to one day record their own Māori song, and, that they may eventually be able to sing alongside Maisey Rika.

"That will be something that we will be definitely trying to do!" says Daniel.

