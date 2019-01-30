Kolohe Kai shares his love for Māori culture

Roman De Peralta at One Love 2019.

Hawaiian reggae artist Roman De Peralta of Kolohe Kai has shared what he loves most about Māori culture and Aotearoa after performing at the One Love festival in Tauranga over the weekend.

During an interview with Te Kāea, the singer said he loves that everytime he visits New Zealand he receives a “beautiful” welcoming.

“For the last eight years Kolohe Kai has been coming to New Zealand and I feel like every time we come there’s either a haka or there’s some kind of beautiful way that New Zealand shows their love to Kolohe Kai,” says De Peralta.

Backstage interview with Kolohe Kai at One Love 2019.

One of this favourite experiences is the the hongi, which he refers to as the 'hā', or breath of life.

“I feel like this is the only place they regularly do that. Hawaii used to do that but here I feel like [there is] so much meaning to that for each other I love that.”

De Peralta says New Zealand culture is similar to the indigenous culture in Hawaii, since both value the necessities in life such as whānau, food and shelter.

“New Zealand’s beautiful, Hawaii’s beautiful and I feel like that energy from the āina, from the surroundings, can really affect us to know that money is not everything," he says.

“...as long as you have the necessities in life- I feel like New Zealand and Hawaii are very similar in that way.”

Mass haka to honour international guests at One Love.

De Peralta writes all of the music for Kolohe Kai, and says the cultural surroundings in Hawaii influence what he writes.

“The energy from the ocean, the peace, the serenity, the purity really seeps into my heart when I surf and when I have that vibe I just write and it affects every Kolohe Kai song.”

Kolohe Kai a crowd favourite at One Love

Many festival-goers at One Love said they were looking forward to watching Kolohe Kai the most.

Tonisha Rohe of Ngāti Porou and Rangitukia says she remembers Kolohe Kai from her teenage years.

“Kolohe Kai was one of my family’s favourite groups so I’m excited to see them live."

Ants Thompson, of Ngāti Whitikaupeka, says he enjoyed listening to Kolohe Kai growing up.

De Peralta's performance at the festival had the crowd on their feet dancing, especially when he sang his hit song Cool Down.

Another highlight was when he crowd-surfed while sitting on a sea biscuit for the first time.

De Peralta also received a lot of love from the audience when he paid tribute to his parents on stage.

"Without [them] Kolohe Kai music would never have started and it would not be continuing until this day," he announced to thousands in the crowd.

Kolohe Kai pays tribute to his parents at One Love 2019.

At One Love, De Peralta announced he would be releasing a new album next month.

More to come.